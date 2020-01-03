Uganda Emergency Flash Update - January 2, 2020

The START consortium concludes a successful 45-day emergency response in Butaleja and Bulambuli districts reaching 999 households (8,010 individuals) with food, household commodities, emergency shelter kits, and WASH materials using a marketbased and in-kind distribution response to recent flooding.

Community sensitization, hygiene and child protection training for newly created and existing committees and cash-for-work activities to reinforce river embankments ensure sustainability and increased capacity of local structures to boost community resilience.

CONTEXT

From October 17 to 21, 2019, unseasonal heavy rains in eastern Ugandan caused rivers to rise rapidly and flooded areas of Bulambuli and Butaleja districts. After raising an alert with the START Network, CRS, Caritas Tororo, Plan International and World Vision implemented a 45-day emergency response targeting 1000 households in five of the most-affected sub-counties with urgent assistance.

POST-DISTRIBUTION MONITORING (PDM)

Following the completion of distributions and 4 market fairs, post distribution monitoring activities began on December 9 in both districts to gather feedback and determine overall impacts of the response. Individual household surveys were conducted with 10% of registered families. In addition, six focus groups discussions were held across both districts, including men, women, and mixed groups with same-sex facilitators to enhance comfort levels to speak out and ensure strong participation and engagement. The mixed groups also included community members who were not direct beneficiaries, as their opinions and insight are valued and necessary to improve future responses. Importantly, throughout the project, various feedback mechanisms were utilized such as a toll-free line (8 calls received/responded to), suggestion boxes (35 inquiries), staff members, and a help desk, allowing for adaptation in real time.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Both voucher (market-based) and in-kind modalities were used in this response. CRS offered cash vouchersfor food and commodity vouchers for household items, both redeemable during the organized market-fairs. PLAN and World Vision held in-kind distributions for WASH items. Overall, 100% of those surveyed reported being satisfied or very satisfied with the distributions and market-based response.