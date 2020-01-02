Uganda Emergency Flash Update - December 12, 2019

START partners finished in kind distributions and market fairs in Butaleja and Bulambuli districts supporting 1,000 households (512 female headed) with their most immediate needs, while injecting UGX 484 million (US$ 131,000) into the local economy.

CRS, Caritas, World Vision and Plan International worked together to complete two weeks of distributions and market days in Butaleja and Bulambuli districts. Cash-for-work programming and DRR activities kicked off to plant trees to support weakened river banks.

REGISTRATION & VERIFICATION

To manage the response, affected households were registered and received a coded beneficiary card, which was used to verify registered households and track goods and services received. The card also listed the toll-free help line which any community member could use to ask questions or offer feedback regarding distributions.

WASH ACTIVITIES

World Vision Uganda began the first distributions of WASH core-relief items on November 26 and 27 with support from all consortium partners. Local officials stepped up as volunteers on distribution days, identifying next of kin, supporting the overall flow of people throughout registration and accompanying individuals needing additional support during the process. District officials, a presidential representative and parish chiefs also participated in several distributions. Local security offered an additional layer of protection for beneficiaries, vendors and their wares, which was particularly helpful on CRS’ busy market days.

Official results of water test analyses of popular water points are expected back from both districts this week. Preliminary results indicate high contamination which families can now combat through proper use of WASH items received. During WASH distributions led by WVU and Plan International, families received jerricans, a tippytap kit for handwashing, chlorine tabs for water treatment, and water storage drums. Families whose latrines were completely destroyed, waterlogged or at risk of collapse received plastic latrine slabs to support rebuilding. Village Health Teams (VHTs) were given refresher training on techniques to improve sanitation and hygiene practices, cascading training to 1,036 individuals in Bulambuli and 2,155 in Butaleja.

MARKET-BASED RESPONSE ACTIVITIES

CRS led market fairs for food, shelter and non-food items in Butaleja (November 28 and 29) and Bulambuli (December 5 and 6) with nine participating vendors from the area, targeting 1000 households. Families received value vouchers resembling Ugandan currency to purchase food items including beans, maize flour, cooking oil, salt, sugar. Non-food items like mattresses, plastic mats, mosquito nets, and blankets were bought with commodity vouchers. Voucher allocations were based on two months of staple food rations following WFP guidelines and local market prices, and family size. Households with 1-3 members