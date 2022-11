Today marks 67 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, and nine (09) days since the last confirmed case.

Within the past 24 hours, there was no new confirmed case or death registered, there was one recovery.

Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases still stands 55/141 (39%).

A total of 639 contacts actively being followed-up in seven districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 64%.