Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 54

Background

On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This followed investigations by the National Rapid Response Team of suspicious deaths that had occurred in the district earlier in the month. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus.

Key Highlights

Today marks 63 days of response to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.

Within the past 24 hours, we registered no new confirmed cases or deaths AND registered two recoveries.

Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases still stands 55/141 (39%).

A total of 824 contacts actively being followed-up in seven districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 53%.

Pillar-specific details will be availed in the next edition.