Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 52

Background

On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This followed investigations by the National Rapid Response Team of suspicious deaths that had occurred in the district earlier in the month. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus

Key Highlights

Today marks 61 days of response to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.

Within the past 24 hours, we registered no new confirmed cases, deaths or recoveries.

Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 55/141 (39%).

A total of 764 contacts actively being followedup in seven districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 50%.