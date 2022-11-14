Uganda

Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 48

Today marks 57 days of response to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.

  • Within the past 24 hours, we registered;

  • One newly confirmed EVD case – 45yr old male from Bulenga Town Council, Jinja District, linked to a probable death;

  • One newly confirmed death – the confirmed case from Jinja district;

  • Four new recoveries, all from Kassanda district;

  • Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 55/139 (40%);

  • A total of 1,127 contacts actively being followed-up in seven districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 90%.

