Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 48

Today marks 57 days of response to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.

Within the past 24 hours, we registered;

One newly confirmed EVD case – 45yr old male from Bulenga Town Council, Jinja District, linked to a probable death;

One newly confirmed death – the confirmed case from Jinja district;

Four new recoveries, all from Kassanda district;

Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 55/139 (40%);