Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 45

Background

On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This followed investigations of a series of suspicious deaths that had occurred in the district earlier in the month by the National Rapid Response Team. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus

