Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 42

Background
On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This followed investigations by the National Rapid Response Team of suspicious deaths that had occurred in the district earlier in the month. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus
Key Highlights
-
Today marks 44 days of response to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
-
Zero newly confirmed EVD cases in the past 24 hours.
-
Two newly confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours – both from Mubende ETU.
-
Five new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing cumulative recoveries to 54.
-
Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 48/131 (37%).
-
A total of 1,604 contacts actively being followed-up in eight districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 93%.