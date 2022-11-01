Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 40

Key Highlights
On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This followed investigations by the National Rapid Response Team of suspicious deaths that had occurred in the district earlier in the month. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebola virus.
Today marks 42 days of response to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
One newly confirmed EVD case from Kassanda in the past 24 hours, linked to a known case.
Six newly confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours – five from Mubende, one from - Entebbe ETU.
Two new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing cumulative recoveries to 45.
Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 43/130 (33%).
A total of 1,777 contacts actively being followed-up in ten districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 87%.