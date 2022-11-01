Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 39

Key Highlights
On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This followed investigations by the National Rapid Response Team of suspicious deaths that had occurred in the district earlier in the month. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebola virus.
-
Today marks 41 days of response to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
-
One newly confirmed EVD case (Female, 09yrs) in the past 24 hours from Kassanda who is linked to a known case.
-
Three confirmed deaths reported, following a data reconciliation exercise with the case management pillar.
-
Following the same reconciliation exercise, cumulative recoveries stand at 43, and healthcare worker infections are 18.
-
Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 37/129 (29%).
-
A total of 1,540 contacts actively being followed-up in ten districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 83%