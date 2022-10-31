Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 38

Key Highlights
On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This followed investigations by the National Rapid Response Team of suspicious deaths that had occurred in the district earlier in the month. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus.
- Today marks 40 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
- Two newly confirmed EVD cases (Both female, 43yrs) in the past 24 hours, both from Kassanda who are linked to known cases.
- Two new confirmed deaths reported within the past 24 hours, both from Kassanda.
- Five new recoveries – four from Entebbe, one from Mubende, in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 40.
- Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 34/128 (27%).
- A total of 1,656 contacts actively being followed-up in ten districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 88%