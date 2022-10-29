Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 37

Key Highlights
On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This followed investigations by the National Rapid Response Team of suspicious deaths that had occurred in the district earlier in the month. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus.
Today marks 38 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
Six newly confirmed EVD cases (Male = 05, age range: 04-34 years) in the past 24 hours, all from Kassanda who are linked to known cases.
Zero new confirmed deaths reported within the past 24 hours.
Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 32/121 (26%).
A total of 1,922 contacts actively being followed-up in nine districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 91%