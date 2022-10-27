Uganda + 1 more

Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 35

Today marks 36 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
- Fourteen newly confirmed EVD cases in the past 24 hours – ten (10) confirmed from Kassanda, one (01) from Wakiso and three (03) from Kampala. All are linked to known cases.
- One new confirmed death reported within the past 24 hours from Mubende.
- Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 31/109 (28%).
- A total of 1,555 contacts actively being followed-up in nine districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 87%.

