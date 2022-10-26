Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 34

Today marks 35 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
- Five newly confirmed EVD cases in the past 24 hours – two confirmed from Mubende, three from Kassanda. All are linked to known cases.
- Zero new confirmed deaths reported within the past 24 hours. After a data re-conciliation exercise however, cumulative confirmed deaths are currently 30.
- Two new recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, cumulative recoveries currently stand at 34.
- Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 30/95 (32%).
- Two new healthcare worker infections reported in the past 24 hours - one from Mubende, one from Kassanda. Both of them are linked to known cases.
- Contacts actively being followed-up in nine districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 98%.