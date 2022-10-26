Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 34

Today marks 35 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.

Five newly confirmed EVD cases in the past 24 hours – two confirmed from Mubende, three from Kassanda. All are linked to known cases.

Zero new confirmed deaths reported within the past 24 hours. After a data re-conciliation exercise however, cumulative confirmed deaths are currently 30.

Two new recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, cumulative recoveries currently stand at 34.

Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 30/95 (32%).

Two new healthcare worker infections reported in the past 24 hours - one from Mubende, one from Kassanda. Both of them are linked to known cases.

Contacts actively being followed-up in nine districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 98%.