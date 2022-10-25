Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 33

Today marks 34 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.

- Fifteen newly confirmed EVD cases in the past 24 hours – ten confirmed from Kampala, two from Mubende and three from Kassanda. All are linked to known cases.

- Zero new confirmed deaths reported within the past 24 hours.

- Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 28/90 (31%).

- Two new healthcare worker infections reported from Kampala; both were contacts under follow up.

- Contacts actively being followed-up in nine districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 94%.