Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 33

Today marks 34 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
- Fifteen newly confirmed EVD cases in the past 24 hours – ten confirmed from Kampala, two from Mubende and three from Kassanda. All are linked to known cases.
- Zero new confirmed deaths reported within the past 24 hours.
- Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases is 28/90 (31%).
- Two new healthcare worker infections reported from Kampala; both were contacts under follow up.
- Contacts actively being followed-up in nine districts, follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 94%.

