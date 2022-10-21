Uganda + 1 more

Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 29

Today marks 30 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.
- During the past 24 hours, three new confirmed EVD cases have been reported from Mubende, no new fatalities.
- All known contacts of confirmed cases. Cumulative confirmed cases and deaths currently are 64 and 25 respectively CFR among confirmed is 25/64 (39%).
- Contacts follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 95%.

