Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report No 29

Today marks 30 days of responding to the EVD outbreak, first case was confirmed on 19-Sep-2022.

- During the past 24 hours, three new confirmed EVD cases have been reported from Mubende, no new fatalities.

- All known contacts of confirmed cases. Cumulative confirmed cases and deaths currently are 64 and 25 respectively CFR among confirmed is 25/64 (39%).

- Contacts follow-up rate in the past 24 hours was 95%.