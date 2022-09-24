Uganda: Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation No. MDRUG047

Glide No.: EP-2022-000315-UGA

A. Situation analysis

Description of the Disaster

In a statement issued on 20 September 2022, the Ministry of Health notified a positive case of Ebola virus disease which indicates an outbreak of the Sudan strain of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the district of Mubende. The Ebola virus, part of the class of filoviridae, has multiple strains, of which the Zaire and Sudan strains are the most common.

On 15 September 2022, one suspected case patient of Viral Haemorrhagic Fever (VHF) was identified and isolated in Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (RRH). The suspected case patient was a 24-year-old male who lived in Ngabano village of Madudu Sub County in Mubende District. Before isolation at Mubende RRH, he is reported to have sought care from St. Johns Medical clinic in Katwe cell, Kyatetekera ward in Mubende Municipality from 14th to 15th September 2022 where he was managed for pneumonia before being referred to Mubende RRH for further management.

He presented with high-grade fever, convulsions, bloodstained vomitus and diarrhoea, loss of appetite, and pain on swallowing. He also presented with chest pain, dry cough, and bleeding in the eyes. While in the isolation unit at Mubende RRH, he developed yellowing of eyes, tea coloured urine and complained of abdominal pain on the 17 September 2022. The clinical team took a sample from the patient having suspected a VHF. The sample was received at the VHF laboratory at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) on 18 September 2022, and results released on 19 September 2022 confirmed Ebola (Sudan strain) infection.

Early in the morning of 19 September 2022, the confirmed index case died, and a safe and dignified burial was conducted led by the MOH. Through contact tracing, more suspect cases have been identified and tested, and as of September 22, 2022, 6 more cases had been confirmed through laboratory testing. More information is still being gathered concerning the possible source of infection.

This is the fifth outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain in Uganda, and the sixth of Ebola of all strains. Previous outbreaks of EVD in Uganda have occurred in 2000, 2007, 2011, and 2012. Previous outbreaks of EVD in Uganda have consistently resulted in the spread along strong road networks to the primary cities of Kampala and/or Entebbe.

The incubation for Ebola Sudan period is 2 to 21 days. Like all other Ebola strains, this is a serious disease with significant morbidity and mortality. It must be highlighted that, while for the Zaire strain a vaccine and specific treatment exist, for the Sudan strain there is no vaccine and treatment is symptomatic and aimed at maintaining the patient’s homeostasis.

Following the confirmation of the index case, the dispatched National MOH Rapid Response Team established that, before this identified case, there were 6 unexplained deaths of people with a strange disease in the same area. The deaths were probed and linked to possible contact with the index case and the profile of the patients is as outlined below:

The Ministry of Health instituted preliminary containment measures to control the outbreak in the affected district as well as in the surrounding districts. The Ministry called upon the population across the country, and Mubende sub-region to remain calm but remain vigilant to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility for assessment. According to the health department of Mubende district, there had been several incidences of suspicious illnesses and deaths in the community.