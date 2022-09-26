Uganda – Ebola outbreak, update (DG ECHO, Ministry of Health, WHO, NGO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2022)

On 20 September, the health authorities in Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the Sudan strain was confirmed in Mubende district in the central part of the country.

As of 25 September, the Minister of Health reports 36 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case-patients in Mubende and Kyegegwa districts (18 confirmed, 18 suspected) and 23 cumulative deaths (4 confirmed, 19 probable). 399 contact cases have been identified and 104 under follow-up.

A National Task Force is meeting every day. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is setting up an Ebola Treatment centre and WHO deployed medical supplies, providing logistics and deploying staff to support the Ugandan authorities in halting the spread of the virus.