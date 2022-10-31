Uganda - Ebola outbreak, update (DG ECHO, Ministry of Health) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2022)

On September 20, health authorities in Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the Sudan strain was confirmed in the central part of the country.

As of 30 October, the Ministry of Health reports 129 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) confirmed cases in 7 districts.

Confirmed EVD deaths has increased to 37 with a Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases of 29%. There have been 43 recoveries. 17 healthcare workers have been infected, 6 of whom died.

More than 1,650 contacts are being followed-up in nine districts.

One new case in Kyegegwa district, where Kyaka II settlement with about 120,000 refugees is located, was confirmed on 29 Oct after 37 days with no cases. The epicentre of the EVD outbreak has moved to Kassanda district with emerging clusters of cases in Kampala.