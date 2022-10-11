Uganda – Ebola outbreak, update (DG ECHO, Ministry of Health) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 October 2022)

On 20 September, the health authorities in Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the Sudan strain was confirmed in Mubende district in the central part of the country.
As of 9 October, the Ministry of Health reports 48 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) confirmed cases in 5 districts (Mubende: 40; Kyegegwa: 3; Kasanda: 3; Kagadi: 1; Bunyangabu: 1), with 4 new EVD confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, all from Mubende district. There are 37 deaths (17 EVD confirmed, 20 probable) and 14 recoveries. 10 healthcare workers infections have been reported, with 4 deaths. 1,110 cumulative contacts listed of which 657 are under active follow-up with a follow up rate of 95% in the last 24 hours.
National and local authorities as well as partners are mobilised to scale up the operational response, which faces critical challenges including the low stocks of response supplies; difficulties for contact tracing, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), information management and coordination; delays in laboratory results upload; mobile laboratory in need of furnishing; insufficient community engagement; and gaps in human resources and logistics.