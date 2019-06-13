Uganda – Ebola outbreak (UN, national authorities, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2019)
Following the first confirmed case of Ebola on 11 June in Kasese District (South-West), two additional cases have been confirmed with two deaths. The chain of transmission is being worked on and contact tracing should follow.
The district task force, with support from the national task force, has initiated the response and are developing a response plan and supporting budget.
DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation.