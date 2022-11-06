Uganda: Ebola Outbreak - Social Media Monitoring, November 2022

Context

On 22 September 2022 health authorities in Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak for the first time since 2012 after a patient was declared positive for the Sudan strain (SUDV) in Mubende district. As of 02 November 2022, the Ugandan health ministry had confirmed 129 cumulative cases and 37 deaths, and the outbreak had spread to other districts, including Bunyangabu, Kagadi, Kampala, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, and Wakiso.

The outbreak of the Sudan Ebola strain, for which a vaccine has not yet been fully developed, is of particular concern not only to Uganda, but also to its neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan and Kenya. This bulletin examines the public response on social media to the Ebola crisis in Uganda.