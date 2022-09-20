Uganda – Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, Ministry of Health, WHO, NGO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 September 2022)

On 20 September, the health authorities in Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the Sudan strain was confirmed in Mubende district in the central part of the country. The confirmed case is a 24 year old male who presented Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) symptoms and later succumbed. This follows an investigation by the National Rapid Response team of six suspicious deaths that have occurred in the district this month. There are currently eight suspected cases who are receiving care in a health facility. Partners are helping Ugandan health authorities with the investigation and are deploying staff to the affected area to support the care of patients and to isolate patients. Uganda last reported an outbreak of Ebola Sudan strain in 2012 and an outbreak of the Ebola Zaire strain in 2019. Case fatality rates of the Sudan strain have varied from 41% to 100% in past outbreaks. Early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce deaths from Ebola.