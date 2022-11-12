Uganda: Ebola Outbreak (Anticipatory Note - 11 November 2022)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

On 20 September 2022, the Ugandan health authorities declared an Ebola outbreak after the confirmation of one case in Madudu subcounty of Mubende district (the central region of Uganda) on 19 September (WHO 28/10/2022). As at 7 November, there were 135 confirmed cases and 53 associated deaths (Reuters 08/11/2022). The most recent Ebola outbreak in Uganda occurred in 2019, but it was a different strain (Zaire ebolavirus) from the current Sudan ebolavirus (WHO 28/10/2022). The President of Uganda imposed a 21-day lockdown of Mubende and Kassanda districts on 15 October (RFI 07/11/2022; ECDC 02/11/2022).

Mubende district is reported to be the most affected, with 54.7% of all confirmed cases as at 26 October. The outbreak has particularly affected Madudu subcounty in this region. As at 26 October, the other affected districts were Bunyangabu, Kagadi, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Wakiso, and the capital, Kampala. The current outbreak of the Sudan ebolavirus strain is the first to occur in Uganda since 2012 (WHO 28/10/2022).

Most of the cases are only being identified and diagnosed after five days of symptoms, giving infected people time to spread the virus. There is a high risk of the death toll increasing. The Government has projected 500 fatalities by April 2023 (The Telegraph 08/11/2022). The Government has also declared a three-week lockdown, but more infection prevention measures are needed to avoid the further spread of the virus (RFI 07/11/2022; UNICEF 06/11/2022).