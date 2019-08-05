Uganda DRR budget tracking - what are the key areas of investment?

Executive summary

This report assesses the level of investment in disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Uganda by tracking public spending where DRR is the primary objective (‘principal’) and secondary objective (‘significant’) for financial years (FYs) 2016/17 to 2018/19. 1,2 As well as providing a baseline for levels of public investment in DRR in Uganda, the study could also support future analysis of the DRR investment gap or a fully fledged cost benefit analysis.

Key findings

• An average of Uganda Shillings (UGX) 966 billion a year was allocated to DRR from FY2016/17 to 2018/19 – this allocation constitutes 4% of Uganda’s total budget for the three budget cycles.

• Uganda spent 0.5% of its total budget on principal DRR-activities and 3.9% on significant DRR activities during the three FYs.

• Only six sectors had principal DRR investments. The Disaster Preparedness and Refugee Management programme under the Office of the Prime Minister in the public management sector houses most of Uganda’s principal DRR programmes and projects. These include refugee management, humanitarian assistance, disaster preparedness and management and resettlement of disaster victims. They were allocated the largest share (35.9%) of total principal DRR investments over the three FYs.

• Activities and projects under the water and environment sector were allocated the second-largest share (32.8%) of total principal DRR investment over the three FYs.

• Most DRR investments over the three FYs were domestically financed,

• Of disaster risk categories, mitigation and prevention activities were allocated the largest share of DRR investments, followed by preparedness and recovery. Response activities received the smallest share of total DRR investments over the three FYs.

• Overall, Uganda allocated on average 64% of total principal DRR investment on mitigation and prevention, 4% on preparedness, 6% on response and relief activities, and 26% on recovery activities.

• Uganda’s principal DRR budget over the three FYs has been aligned mainly to enhancing disaster preparedness (Sendai Priority 4) and building resilience (Sendai Priority 3). Little attention has been given to developing disaster risk knowledge (Sendai Priority 1) and strengthening disaster risk governance.