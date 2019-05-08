08 May 2019

Uganda - Deterioration of the humanitarian situation (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 May 2019 View Original

Uganda is hosting over 1.2 million refugees, 332,000 of which are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Since January 2019, 16,195 new arrivals were registered. In April, a 33% increase was reported compared to previous month.

Due to a recent increase in armed attacks since 30 March in Beni (North Kivu), tens of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) anticipates an imminent massive influx of up to 20,000 refugees to Uganda.

Services for refugees and their host communities are overstretched in Uganda. The 2019 response plan for Congolese refugees in Uganda is only 2% funded. The World Food Programme (WFP) warns of an imminent break to food and cash pipelines. The looming drought could further aggravate the food insecurity of the refugees and their host communities.

To scale up preparedness efforts for the influx, UNHCR Uganda is calling on international non-governmental organisations and actors to step up their response.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.