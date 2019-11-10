Uganda declares end of Ebola outbreak

Kampala, 28 October 2019: – The Ministry of Health would like to officially declare the end of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak which occurred in Kasese District. The declaration comes after completion of 42 days of the post-EVD surveillance countdown period for the contacts of the last confirmed case, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) requirement for declaring an end to an outbreak of any Viral Haemorrhagic Fever (VHF).

On 28th August 2019, Uganda received an imported case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kasese District, Uganda. The case was confirmed following laboratory tests conducted at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) who later succumbed to EVD on 30th August 2019.

The confirmed case was a 9 year old female of Congolese origin who traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with her mother on Wednesday, 28th August 2019. The child and her mother who originate from Majengo district, of Lubhiriha in DRC entered the country through Mpondwe Main Border post to seek medical care in Bwera, Kasese District. The child was identified by the Point of Entry (PoE) screening team with the following symptoms: high fever, body weakness, rash and unexplained mouth bleeding. She was subsequently isolated and transferred to Bwera hospital Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) for further management. A blood sample was drawn immediately and sent for testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and confirmed positive for Ebola Virus on 29th August 2019. However, the girl passed away and upon the request of the father, the body was repatriated to DRC for safe and dignified burial.

In response to the outbreak, Uganda enhanced surveillance in the entire country but registered no other confirmed EVD patients. Today marks 42 days since the death of the last confirmed case, heralding that the EVD outbreak which occurred in Kasese districts has been contained.

The Ministry of Health appeals to general public to embrace the following prevention measures in order to avoid spread of Ebola: • Health workers should be mindful of infection prevention procedures including; wearing gloves and other appropriate personal protective equipment when taking care of ill patients • Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water • Avoid direct contact like shaking hands and hugging with any person suspected or infected with Ebola • All persons who have died of Ebola must be buried immediately by a trained burial team and accorded a safe and dignified burial to prevent spread of Ebola

Screening of travelers at all Points of Entry, active community and health facility based surveillance and risk communication continues throughout the country with emphasis on the high risk districts. However, Uganda remains on high alert for any eventualities following the ongoing EVD outbreak in DRC. We appeal to the public to remain calm and vigilant and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility or call our toll-free number 0800-100-066 for appropriate guidance.

The Ministry of Health recognizes the contribution of the different development partners for their support during the outbreak. The Ministry of Health further acknowledges the efforts and contribution of the Kasese district authorities and staff to the control of this outbreak.

The Government of Uganda once again reassures the general public that, as evidenced in the quick and robust response to the just-ended Ebola Virus Disease outbreak, we are committed to protecting the population by ensuring that all measures are in place for early detection and immediate response to all viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks.

For more information, please contact:

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Senior Public Relations Officer – Ministry of Health. Email: emmabyoona@gmail.com, Tel: 0779 220 588 Mwebembezi Edmond, Public Information Officer- WHO-Country Office Uganda Email: Mwebembezie@who.int, Tel: 0786-497073