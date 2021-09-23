Uganda COVID-19 Response 2020 -2021, Education Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2021

Overview

The main objective of the 2019-2020 Education Sector strategy, in alignment with the Education Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities in Uganda (ERP), is to provide refugee and host community girls and boys with equitable and inclusive access to a quality education and to strengthen systems at the national, district and community levels. For the reporting period of April to June 2021, 32 partners have contributed to the Education Response Plan and Refugee Response Plan.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response

190,283 learners accessed distance learning (54% boys and 46% girls) and this has led to only 42% of the overall achievement for Q2 compared with 84% in Q1. Few partners were able to print and distribute phase two learning packs to learners as a result of limited funding, only 77,623 packs were printed and distributed compared to the target of 384,681. Challenges include an increase in COVID-19 cases, limited support from unvaccinated teachers and limited access to radio learning on few selected radio stations covering refugee settlements and hosting districts. Partners also constructed 348 classrooms; remunerated 1,252 teachers and trained 569 formal and assistance teachers on distance learning facilitation as of June 2021. In terms of MHPSS, 3,842 students (56% boys and 44% girls) and 492 parents (65% females and 35% males) accessed services since January.