Uganda: COVID-19 Context Analysis Report (April 2020)

Background

Graduating to Resilience (the Activity) is a USAID Office of Food for Peace (FFP) funded Activity led by AVSI Foundation in partnership with Trickle Up and IMPAQ International, which seeks to test the Graduation Approach’s ability to graduate ultra-poor refugee and host community households in Western Uganda from conditions of food insecurity and fragile livelihoods to self-reliance and resilience. This 7-year Activity will engage 13,200 households (HHs) in two 30-month cohorts in Kamwenge District that are economically active, but chronically unable to meet their basic needs without some form of assistance; fifty percent of participants will be selected from the host community and fifty percent refugees from Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement within the same district. The Activity is testing three variations of the Graduation Approach to identify the most effective and efficient approach to reach ultra-poor refugee and host community populations. The first cohort of implementation was comprised of 3,304 host community households and 3,325 refugee community households;1 implementation began in January 2019.

To date, 17 months into implementation of Cohort 1, participants have received 12 months of consumption support, 2 which ended in February 2020, received core technical and core skills trainings (Farmer Field Business School (FFBS)) and (Financial Literacy (FL)), engaged in business plan development (Selection, Planning and Management (SPM), engaged in regular household or group coaching sessions, gained access to savings and loans (Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA)) and are beginning their second cycle, have been linked to private sector actors, and an asset transfer was provided to 4,400 participants in August and September 2019 as start-up capital to kick-start their business enterprises.