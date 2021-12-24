Uganda Country Strategy 2021-2025

Introduction

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organisation dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice through development, relief, and advocacy. In Uganda, World Vision works across 49 districts to provide long-term development support in Health and Nutrition, Resilience and Livelihoods, Sanitation and Hygiene, Education, Child Protection and Emergency Response.

World Vision collaborates with communities, government, sponsors, donors, civil society and the private sector to reach the most vulnerable children because we believe every child deserves life in all its fullness. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

The Country Strategy (2021-2025) seeks to contribute to the improved and sustained well-being of 5.2 million vulnerable children in Uganda. The priority areas were carefully identified and prioritised through a national vulnerability mapping aligned with the National Development plan III and Sustainable Development Goals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of vulnerability for children. According to a World Vision COVID-19 survey in East Africa: The pandemic has affected the lives of children in significant ways: school disruptions, economic hardship, food insecurity, mental health challenges, eroding social connections, and an increased risk for violence against children and young people. The Strategy will address the psychosocial and economic impact of the pandemic on children and emerging humanitarian needs.

The overall goal of the strategy is to contribute to increased and sustained well-being for children especially the most vulnerable. This Strategy will enhance child well-being through achieving an:

Increase in children who have positive and peaceful relationships in their families and communities Increase in children who are well nourished (ages 0-5) Increase in children protected from infection and disease (ages 0-5) Increase in primary school children who can read

The Objectives will seek to bridge critical gaps identified in the various sectors which the Strategy will support.