Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan: The integrated response plan for refugees from South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, January 2019 - December 2020 (Revised in March 2019)

Executive Summary

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) jointly launched the revision of the 2019-2020 Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) in February 2019 to align RRP planning figures, targets and budgets with a reduced refugee population as of year-end 2018. The latter resulted from three main factors:

Lower number of refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda, following the conclusion of verification in October 2018; Lower than anticipated refugee influxes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),

South Sudan and Burundi by year-end 2018; Downward review of the expected number of new refugee arrivals from the DRC in 2019, from 100,000 to 80,000.

With a new baseline population of 1.19 million refugees as of 31 December 2018, RRP partners revised their plans to cater for 1.31 million refugees by the end of 2019 and 1.30 million refugees by the end of 2020 – compared to the initial projections of 1.74 million by year-end 2019 and 1.73 million by year-end 2020.

Whilst seeking to meet humanitarian needs, the 2019-2020 RRP also serve as a transition plan towards sustainable refugee response programming in Uganda.

As such, this plan contributes to achieving the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) in Uganda, alongside interventions carried out by government institutions.

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

Under the leadership and coordination of the Government, the Uganda 2019-2020 RRP aims at achieving the following objectives: