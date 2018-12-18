Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan: The integrated response plan for refugees from South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, January 2019 - December 2020

Executive Summary

Whilst seeking to meet humanitarian needs, the 2019-2020 RRP also serve as a transition plan towards sustainable refugee response programming in Uganda.

As such, this plan contributes to achieving the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) in Uganda, alongside interventions carried out by government institutions.

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

Under the leadership and coordination of the Government, the Uganda 2019-2020 RRP aims at achieving the following objectives:

• Through to 2020, Uganda’s asylum space is maintained, equal and unhindered access to territory is preserved;

• The Government of Uganda owns protection processes that promote the full enjoyment of rights, and international protection standards;

• By 2020, the refugee response paradigm in Uganda has progressively shifted from care and maintenance to inclusion and self-reliance;

• By 2020, refugees progressively benefit from provision of inclusive basic social services;

• By 2020, refugees are well on their path to access durable solutions

PRIORITY OUTCOMES

Partners and sectors will be guided by the following priority outcomes for planning and programming:

Refugee protection; Emergency response; Education; Environment; Livelihoods; Urban refugees.

2019-2020 RRP’S INNOVATIONS

The 2019-2020 RRP brings a number of novelties compared to previous RRPs, as follows:

• Two-year planning cycle;

• Disaggregated targets for host communities;

• Resilience interventions to support national systems to achieve integrated social service delivery;

• Sector strategies and priorities aligned to existing government sector response plans;

• Enhanced results framework to monitor the RRP performance;

• Sector needs analysis based on the 2018 joint inter-agency Multi-Sector Needs Assessment