18 Dec 2018

Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan: The integrated response plan for refugees from South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, January 2019 - December 2020

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.64 MB)

Executive Summary

Whilst seeking to meet humanitarian needs, the 2019-2020 RRP also serve as a transition plan towards sustainable refugee response programming in Uganda.
As such, this plan contributes to achieving the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) in Uganda, alongside interventions carried out by government institutions.

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

Under the leadership and coordination of the Government, the Uganda 2019-2020 RRP aims at achieving the following objectives:

• Through to 2020, Uganda’s asylum space is maintained, equal and unhindered access to territory is preserved;

• The Government of Uganda owns protection processes that promote the full enjoyment of rights, and international protection standards;

• By 2020, the refugee response paradigm in Uganda has progressively shifted from care and maintenance to inclusion and self-reliance;

• By 2020, refugees progressively benefit from provision of inclusive basic social services;

• By 2020, refugees are well on their path to access durable solutions

PRIORITY OUTCOMES

Partners and sectors will be guided by the following priority outcomes for planning and programming:

  1. Refugee protection;

  2. Emergency response;

  3. Education;

  4. Environment;

  5. Livelihoods;

  6. Urban refugees.

2019-2020 RRP’S INNOVATIONS

The 2019-2020 RRP brings a number of novelties compared to previous RRPs, as follows:

• Two-year planning cycle;

• Disaggregated targets for host communities;

• Resilience interventions to support national systems to achieve integrated social service delivery;

• Sector strategies and priorities aligned to existing government sector response plans;

• Enhanced results framework to monitor the RRP performance;

• Sector needs analysis based on the 2018 joint inter-agency Multi-Sector Needs Assessment

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.