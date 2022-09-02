Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan – Emergency Appeal, April – December 2022

Appeal Summary

This revised appeal is an extension of the emergency appeal published in April 2022, which covered a three-month initial response to the refugee influx in Uganda. The extension covers the response until the end of 2022. It has been developed by Inter-Agency partners involved in the Uganda Country RefugeeResponse, taking into consideration the volatile humanitarian and security situation in neighbouring countries and the ongoing refugee arrival trends.UNHCR and its partners maintain efforts to respond to the refugee influx as the country received over 10,000refugees per month since the beginning of the year, bringing the total number of new arrivals to 89,000 refugees from January to mid-August 2022. This revised emergency appeal focuses on prioritized needs within the Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan (UCRRP) which originally projected 67,000 new arrivals in 2022. The appeal now covers the nine-month period from April to December 2022 and aims to enable a coordinated emergency response to a projected total influx of 150,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan. The emergency response involves the participation of 42 partners, including 7 UN agencies, 25 international and 10 national NGOs. The revised funding needs are USD68 million. Given the severe underfunding of the refugee response in Uganda, additional contributions are urgently needed to address the emergency needs of new arrivals while upgrading the reception capacity and basic infrastructures in receiving refugee settlements.