Uganda country assessment on affordable and accessible remittances for forcibly displaced persons and host communities (June 2018)

Background

1.1 Uganda FDP synopsis

Uganda is the largest receiver of FDPs in Africa with over 1.3 million refugees and asylum seekers. There has been a rapid influx of FDPs in the last year due to escalation of the South Sudanese war in July 2016. FDPs in Uganda come from 10 countries (UNHCR, 2018). Threequarters (75%) of these FDPs originate from South Sudan, 17% from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 3% from Burundi, 3% from Somalia and another 3% from other countries such as Eritrea, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Kenya (UNHCR, 2017a). “Figure 1: FDPs by country of origin and refugee settlement across Uganda” below, represents the number of FDPs per country of origin, as well as their distribution across refugee settlements in Uganda. “Table 1: FDP versus host community characteristics” below provides a brief comparison between FDPs and host community members. For example, the table shows that the refugee segment having remittance as the main source of income earns the highest median monthly income (UGX 150,000/ USD 40.97) across all other refugee and host community segments.

Uganda’s refugee legal framework is considered one of the most comprehensive and progressive in the world. The Refugees Act 2006, which repealed and replaced the 1960 Control of Alien Refugees Act, was passed in 2006 and entered into force in 2008. To operationalize the Refugees Act, the government established the Refugees Regulations in 2010. These regulations entitle recognized refugees to work, have freedom of movement, own and dispose property and land, use land in designated settlement areas, access social services such as elementary education and be issued with identification and travel documents.

These are some of the provisions in the legal framework that make Uganda a conducive environment for FDPs and affords them a chance to become self-reliant, integrate with local communities, and positively contribute to Uganda’s economic and social development. For more information on Uganda’s refugee legal framework, see “Annex 5: Uganda’s refugee legal framework”.