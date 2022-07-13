Uganda: Child Protection Assessment in Refugee-hosting Districts (May 2022)

Key Findings

Overview

Caregiver respondents reported an increase of several child protection risks in their communities during the COVID-19 period. In particular, these risks include children engaging in harsh and dangerous labour, substance or alcohol abuse amongst caregivers and children, and sexual violence against children.

The top three risks that refugee and host community caregivers reported having witnessed occurring in their communities over the past three months are child labour, child marriage, and physical violence.

The risks refugee and host community children most frequently reported to be concerned about over the past three months are child labour, physical violence, and child marriage.

Child Labour

Causes for the increase in child labour related to COVID-19 are economic and socio-economic (e.g., loss of household income) and failure to engage children due to extensive durations of school closures from March 2020 to January 2022.

Reports show that adolescents (children between the ages of 12 and 17) are most likely to be affected.

There are only slight regional differences in the reported prevalence of child labour and these regional differences are only present amongst the refugee community.

In addition to reports of child labour, reports of harsh and dangerous labour have increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 period.

Violence Against Children (VAC)

The main three causes of VAC as reported by caregivers are drug and alcohol abuse amongst adults, conflicts over resources, and high stress amongst adults.

Caregivers report that girls are more likely to be affected as compared to boys.

Physical violence and verbal abuse are the two most commonly reported types of violence.

Among caregivers reports of VAC are more common in the West Nile region as compared to the south-west of Uganda.

Proportion of caregivers reporting VAC occurring in their households is roughly similar across refugee and host communities.

Sexual Violence, Child Marriage, and Teenage Pregnancy

Rates of sexual violence as reported by caregivers are similar across refugee and host communities.

Rates of sexual violence as reported by caregivers do not vary at the regional level but are slightly more commonly reported by refugee caregivers in Imvepi, Kiryandongo, and Rhino Camp.

The five most frequently reported places where sexual violence occurs are all public places including firewood collection areas, the market, and areas both inside and outside of the community.

The three most common causes of sexual violence as reported by caregivers are COVID-19 related restrictions, lack of law-enforcement, and socioeconomic conditions.