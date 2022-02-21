Uganda Cash Working Group, Newsletter November 2021 – January 2022

During the 3rd quarter of 2021, the refugee response in Uganda has seen a significant scale up of cash-based assistance, as markets expand to provide basic food and non-food items. With the increase in cash-based transfers, more Financial Service Providers and Mobile Network Operators are supporting cash transfers through mobile money transfers and agent banking by establishing a wide network of mobile money and bank agents respectively at settlement levels.

During this period:

• 205,858 households received some form of cash-based assistance out of a target of 221,000 households representing 93% of targeted households.

• 24,349 households received multi-purpose cash-based assistance out of target of 83,000hh representing 29% of the targeted households.

• 12.3bn UGX multipurpose cash and voucher assistance was disbursed; representing 39% of the annual target of 31.6 billion UGX.

51% of the cash recipients were Congolese, 43% were South Sudanese refugees, 5% were Burundian Refugees and 1% of the host community received cash transfers.

Key highlights

Financial Literacy Training (FLT) learning brief published

With support from U-Learn, the CWG published the Financial Literacy Training (FLT) Learning Brief in November 2021. The brief documents FLT practices and experiences in the Uganda refugee response and includes recommendations that were made during the learning event (on the 15th of September). It looks at which actors currently implement FLT, what curricula are in use, how the trainings are rolled out, how participants are targeted, among others.

As a next step, the Cash Working Group (CWG) is developing minimum standards for FLTs in the Uganda refugee response to ensure the provision of quality training. This will be done by defining the scope of FLT in relation to cash-based transfers, setting common principles, providing good practices, and strengthening coordination.

The FLT Learning Brief is the first of a number of resources that ULearn will publish in collaboration with the Uganda CWG under the Financial Inclusion Learning Review series. The series is aimed at supporting in-country learning and exchange on Financial Inclusion in order to increase the uptake of evidence and good practices in the Ugandan refugee response.