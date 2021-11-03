Uganda Cash Working Group, Newsletter No. 1 2021 January to September 2021

Background

Uganda hosts 1,498,442 refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 June 2021. (23,130 ) asylum seekers and (1,475,312) refugees. Uganda has a progressive approach to refugees aimed at increasing self-reliance and fostering positive relations between refugees and host communities.

The drivers for displacement include South Sudan’s conflict, insecurity and ethnic violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and political instability and human rights violations in Burundi. In addition, refugees also flee from wars, violence, and persecution in their countries of origin.

94% of the refugees are hosted in 13 settlements in Uganda: Adjumani, Bidibidi, Imvepi, Kiryandongo, Kyaka II, Kyangwali, Lobule, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Palabek, Palorinya, Rhino Camp and Rwamwanja while 6% of the refugees live in the capital Kampala.

The Cash Working group was initiated in 2016 as a coordination mechanism for cash assistance, led by Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and co-lead by UNHCR and WFP.

Key Highlights

Overview of Cash-based Assistance in Uganda