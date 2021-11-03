Uganda
Uganda Cash Working Group, Newsletter No. 1 2021 January to September 2021
Attachments
Background
Uganda hosts 1,498,442 refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 June 2021. (23,130 ) asylum seekers and (1,475,312) refugees. Uganda has a progressive approach to refugees aimed at increasing self-reliance and fostering positive relations between refugees and host communities.
The drivers for displacement include South Sudan’s conflict, insecurity and ethnic violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and political instability and human rights violations in Burundi. In addition, refugees also flee from wars, violence, and persecution in their countries of origin.
94% of the refugees are hosted in 13 settlements in Uganda: Adjumani, Bidibidi, Imvepi, Kiryandongo, Kyaka II, Kyangwali, Lobule, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Palabek, Palorinya, Rhino Camp and Rwamwanja while 6% of the refugees live in the capital Kampala.
The Cash Working group was initiated in 2016 as a coordination mechanism for cash assistance, led by Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and co-lead by UNHCR and WFP.
Key Highlights
Overview of Cash-based Assistance in Uganda
Between the period of January to June 2021; approximately 209,102 refugee households received some form of cash assistance; representing 94% of the targeted 221,000 households.
19,631 refugee households received Multi-purpose cash assistance, representing 24% of the targeted 83,000 Individuals.
UGX 10.5 billion had been disbursed as multi-purpose and voucher assistance representing 33% of the targeted 31.6 billion UGX.
Congolese nationalities formed the majority of those assisted, followed by South Sudanese and Burundian refugees. This can be attributed to the fact that Congolese nationalities are settled in South West, where most cash transfers are done because of functioning markets compared to West Nile where many markets are less integrated.
Between January to June 2021, the Food Security Sector provided most cash assistance; the World Food Programme (WFP) transferred over 71.63 billion UGX as General Food Assistance.
Danish Refugee Council – DRC (4.85 bn UGX) and Lutheran World Federation – LWF (4.76 bn UGX) provided the most Multi-Purpose cash assistance.
Isingiro (17.84 bn UGX) and Adjumani (17.46 bn UGX) districts received the most cash assistance per district.