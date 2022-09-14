Uganda Cash Consortium: Value for Money Analysis (May 2021 - June 2022)

Summary of Key Findings

The overall program Cost Transfer Ratio of €0.62 is in line with other cash programs in East Africa implemented by NGOs.

Amount of cash transferred is a major factor for cost-efficiency.

Efficiency in West Nile is generally lower than Southwest because of lower price levels, showing that CTR of cash programs is context-sensitive.

Delivery costs are driven by preparations for distribution and the multiple distribution rounds. Lighter touch verification and multi-month transfers could reduce costs, if appropriate.

LWF as a consortium partner was able to achieve as high VfM as DRC due to sufficient budget and capacity to reach high scale in Kyangwali.

Context

Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Burundi. Amidst the backdrop of limited natural resources, services, and jobs among the host communities and displaced populations, more than 34% of the households assessed in the baseline survey for the programme were found to have scored poor on the food consumption scores, with negative coping strategies such as the purchasing of food on credit and borrowing money being linked to ways in which survey respondants were dealing with their situation.

To provide household level assistance to newly arrived and the most vulnerable long-term refugees, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), and Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) formed the Uganda Cash Consortium (UCC). Eight rounds of multi-purpose cash transfers (MPCT) were planned in Southwest and West Nile settlements in Uganda from May 2021 to June 2022.

In February 2022, the UCC assessed the Value for Money (VfM) of the ongoing MPCT program with technical support by the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The UCC focused on analysing the cost-efficiency to assess program performance, identify drivers of efficiency, and identify lessons to maximise reach and impact per euro spent.