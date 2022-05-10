Uganda Cash Consortium stories: Basic needs approach implementation in Imvepi, Rhino Camp & Nakivale refugee settlements

The refugee community in Uganda continues to struggle to access food and basic items in their households. This situation has been worsened by the global covid-19 pandemic leaving many with no income-generating activities. To respond to their needs, the Danish Refugee Council through the Uganda Cash Consortium provides Multi-purpose Cash Assistance to about 10,000 refugee households living in Impevi, Rhino Camp, Nakivale, and Kyaka II refugee settlements In Uganda.

Mandulu’s Story of hope amidst chaos: How cash assistance restored my family

Natalina Mandulu, 64, is a South Sudanese refugee from Yei county in the Central Equatorial state of South Sudan. She fled from her country due to conflict to seek refuge in Uganda. Before the conflict, life was great. She owned a hotel and was able to sufficiently provide for her family's basic needs. All this was lost to the insurgency in South Sudan.

“Losing my partner and parents to gunshots in the armed conflict in 2017 made it clear that nothing was left for me at home,” said Mandulu.

In June 2017, together with her 17-year-old daughter and 3 grandchildren aged 1, 2, and 5 years, she joined thousands that fled from Yei to Meri refugee settlement in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After staying in the settlement for 11 months, the situation worsened as more internally displaced persons sought refuge in the same settlement, creating pressure on the available resources.

In May 2018, Mandulu decided to seek refuge in Uganda due to the uncertainties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. On arrival, she was allocated a piece of land, core relief items, and settled in Omugo 5 by the Office of the Prime Minister. Due to the size of her family, she decided to build two temporary tarpaulin shelters to accommodate their growing needs.

“Conditions in tarpaulin-built shelters can be tough to adapt. My children and grandchildren became prone to diseases like malaria,” narrated Mandulu.

After months of living in the shelters, they finally moved to Rhino Camp where they received monthly relief food - consisting of 60 kgs of maize, 11 kgs of beans, and 5 liters of cooking oil to cater for her family of 5.

“This food was never sufficient and sometimes we would be forced to eat one meal a day. My children became malnourished, and unfortunately, in 2020, I was diagnosed with ulcers due to poor eating habits. I was restricted from foods like beans and posho, which are the major components of the food basket,” said Mandulu.

Her children were enrolled in school with minimal necessities until 2020 when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Mandulu’s daughter conceived and delivered. This meant that she now had to provide for a bigger family size.

Due to her increasing vulnerabilities, In July 2021, Mandulu was chosen as a beneficiary of the cash assistance project funded by the European Union Humanitarian Aid (ECHO). In August 2021, she received her first cash support which she used to supplement her family’s diet as advised by the doctor. She also spent part of the money to buy clothes for her children and finally repaired their dilapidated shelters. She went further to start the construction of two new shelters to provide enough space for her growing family. For Mandulu, her children's education was always paramount and in January 2022, through the cash assistance, she was able to enroll her daughters and three grandchildren in school.

With the surplus, Mandulu bought two goats from Kubala market and plans to buy seedlings to ensure she is financially stable even after the project closes.

Through the support, Mandulu has regained her psychological well-being. She can now afford to take her children to school, buy them decent clothing and supplement her family’s diet.

Cash assistance brings hope to Juan’s family

Juan Mary, 42, is a South Sudanese refugee, born with a disability. The single mother of 6 has 3 nephews in her custody after losing her sister-in-law in 2003 during the war in South Sudan. In 2021, upon arrival at Imvepi refugee settlement in Uganda, she was received by DRC at the reception centre and later relocated by the Office of the Prime Minister to zone 1 village 4.

The trauma from the war is still fresh in her mind. In 2020, she was attacked by rebels on her way to rescue her mother in South Sudan. She sustained bullet wounds in her thigh which later led to the amputation of her right leg. Her son also sustained injuries from the attack.

Juan together with her 9 children were solely dependent on relief food from World Food Program and thus needed further support to sustain their growing family needs.

“Some days we would miss some meals at home because we would run out of the food received from World Food Program. Due to my condition, I could not do much to cater to my family’s basic needs,” narrated Juan. Life in the settlement became very hard with no support from relatives besides the monthly dry food she received. For a long time, Juan lived a hopeless life, until the DRC protection team conducted a general assessment of Persons with Specific Needs in June 2021. She was identified, assessed, and later selected to benefit from Danida’s one-off cash assistance fund, supporting the most vulnerable persons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to their increased vulnerabilities, Juan’s household was further supported to benefit from monthly cash assistance from the DRC-led Uganda Cash Consortium project, funded by the European Union Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).

She was supported with 300,000 UGX (about $83) which she will continue to receive for 8 months to meet her family’s basic needs.

“Thanks to ECHO’s support, I was able to repair my leaking shelter, pay school fees for all my children when schools were reopened, buy shoes, clothing, and most importantly afford a variety of foods for my family,” said Juan. She is now able to put aside some money for medical care should need arise. She also bought 4 goats that she is also rearing as a means of generating income to support her family’s needs. She is confident that she can comfortably live beyond the 8 months of support.