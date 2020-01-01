Uganda: Capacity Statement 2019

Key Findings

Total Beneficiaries in 2018:

104,117: Individuals reached with lifesaving nutrition and health programs.

253,874: People reached by WASH interventions.

10,838: Individuals reached by our food security and livelihoods programs, including cash transfers.

Budget: $4.92 M

Staff: 180

Donors: Crystal Springs Foundation, EUTF, MAE,

SIDA, WFP

Mandate and Mission

Action Against Hunger has operated in Uganda since 1980. In 2018, the country saw an overall global acute malnutrition (GAM) prevalence of 3.6%. However, in the areas where Action Against Hunger operates, the refugee and host communities experience significantly higher rates of undernutrition. As seen in Yumbe, the GAM rate for the refugee and host community stands at 11.8% and 9.7% respectively. In Adjumani, the GAM rate for the refugee and host community is 11.8% and 5.7% correspondingly. Action Against Hunger aims to increase access to lifesaving malnutrition treatment while also providing long term solutions to hunger for all communities.

