Uganda / Africa: Uganda DRC Population Movement Appeal - Emergency Plan of Action Operation update n° 3, DREF n° MDRUG040

Summary

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) seeks the approval to extend the implementation period of the DRC Population Movement Appeal till 28th February 2020. Timeframe extension has been requested due to change of implementation modality of some of the activities for instance, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have requested a change in latrine design as well as shelter design. There was also the continued influx of DRC refugees throughout the implementation timeframe and transition from emergency to longer term solutions has been delayed.

This timeframe extension is sought because it will allow to deal with issues of delay in implementation of certain activities owing to delayed procurement processes and financial reporting. Most importantly, the extension will facilitate a transition between emergency appeal into country operational plan.

Additional funding from Finnish Red Cross was also recently allocated, which allows the implementation of much needed activities which were initially underfunded.

Extension of this operations will not have any budgetary implications as 67% of the funding has been utilized while 63% of the budget required as of 30 April 2019 has been received.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Over one million refugees have fled to Uganda in the last two and a half years, making it one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in the world. As per the latest Office of Prime Minister (OPM) and UNCHR “Refugee and Asylum-Seekers in Uganda” document dated 30 April 2019, the total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Uganda reached 1,25 million. The total number of DRC refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda as per 30 April 2019 UNHCR is equal to 339,476 people, of whom 16,501 people arrived since the beginning of 2019. The influx of DRC refugees remained constant as well in 2019.

According to the Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) a total of 120,000 new arrivals from DRC are expected between 2019 and 2020. However, in the joint OPM – UNHCR Press Release dated 8 May 2019 it was communicated that this number might increase with an additional 40,000 people due to the deteriorating security conditions in the eastern part of DRC. Reports received from various sources indicate that recent hostilities among armed groups in the DRC’s North Kivu province have led to more than 100,000 people fleeing their homes in April. Of these, an estimated 60,000 people fled as a result of fighting around Kamango near the town of Beni in North Kivu. The situation is further complicated by the fact that a number of the newly displaced Congolese are fleeing Ebola-affected areas.

The main settlements receiving DRC refugees are: Nakivale (9%), Kyangwali (8%) Kyaka II (7%) Kiryandongo (5%), Rwanmwanja (5%) and Oruchinga (0.6%). With reference to the new expected influx, not accounted for in the RRP, UNHCR and OPM are working on site development in Nakivale and Kyaka II respectively in Isingiro and Kyegegwa districts and on contingency measures to prepare to host the new arrivals, including:

• Additional capacities and resources for carrying out biometric registration at border points to ensure faster processing of the new arrivals and avoid congestion at the reception and transit centre;

• Additional core relief item (CRI) stocks (soaps, sanitary materials, blankets, mats, jerry cans, and kitchen sets) and shelter materials (plastic sheets, poles) which are worryingly low and require immediate replenishment.

IFRC and URCS are monitoring the situation at the border with DRC together with government actors and humanitarian stakeholders. URCS is actively taking part in Ebola and Population Movement preparedness discussions and continuous its Ebola preparedness activities in the districts bordering DRC, as well as in the refugee camps.

In respect to the ongoing Emergency Appeal as per OPM-UNHCR Settlement profile dashboard, dated 30 April 2019, the total population in Kyangwali refugee settlement is equal to 96,047 (36,630 HH) of whom 94,767 refugees and 1,280 asylum seekers. Figure 1 provides more information on the population in Kyangwali refugee settlement.