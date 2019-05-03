Uganda / Africa: Uganda DRC Population Movement Appeal - Emergency Plan of Action Operation update n° 2, DREF n° MDRUG040

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Over one million refugees have fled to Uganda in the last two and a half years, making it one of the largest refugeehosting countries in the world, with 1.19 million registered refugees by the end of December 2018.1 Between 01 January 2018 and February 2019, 128,197 people fleeing from interethnic violence that erupted in the Ituri and North Kivu Provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) arrived in Uganda2. The total number of DRC refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda as per 28 February 2019 UNHCR Refugee Response Update, is equal to 326,383 people.

The influx of DRC refugees continued as well in 2019, with 8,278 people arrived only between January and February 2019 (UNHCR Refugee Influx Dashboard Uganda, 28th February 2019).

The number of people crossing the border daily from the DRC into Uganda increased from 120 in January to 163 in February 2019. The Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) estimates a total of 120,000 new arrivals from DRC, between 2019 and 2020.

The main settlements receiving DRC refugees are: Nakivale (10%), Kyangwali (7%) Kyaka II (7%) Kiryandongo (5%), Rwanmwanja (5%) and Oruchinga (0.6%). Newly arriving refugees continue to report ongoing attacks against civilian population, killings, lootings, ransom requests for usage of agricultural lands and destruction of private properties in the DRC.

Border and protection monitoring along the Ugandan borders ensured that new refugee arrivals were provided with reception assistance and transferred to settlements. No case of refoulment was reported in 2018. In order to address growing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of refugee data in Uganda, OPM (the Office of the Prime Minister) and UNHCR Jointly launched in March 2018 a biometric verification exercise of all refugees in the country. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UNHCR and the Government of Uganda (GoU), signed in July 2018 enabled OPM to use UNHCR’s enhanced biometric systems such as Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) and ProGres version 4 to verify the number of refugees. OPM continues to undertake registration and documentation of refugees. In late 2018, ProGres version 4 was made available to the Government as their main biometric refugee registration tool, contributing to effective individual case management and delivery of protection services and humanitarian aid (including targeted assistance for persons with specific needs) and the pursuit of durable solutions.