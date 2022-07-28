Uganda, Africa | Population Movement - Emergency Appeal n° MDRUG045 - Operational Strategy

TIMELINE

28 March: Fighting erupts between government forces and rebels in northern Kivu and Ituri Regions, eastern DRC.

13 April: CHF 185,223 allocated from the IFRC Disaster Relief Fund (DREF) targeting 4,500 people in:

Kisoro town, Kisoro district; Mpondwe, Kasese district; and Busunga, Bundibugyo district, all in Uganda.

30 April: UNHCR launches an emergency appeal for 47 million USD targeting 60,000 people

20 May: Fighting in DRC escalates, forcing over 24,000 people to flee across the border into Uganda.

24 May: DREF increases allocation from CHF 185,223 to CHF 409,283 and increases target from 4,500 people to 14,500 people.

10 June: Fighting renews, driving more people across the border into Uganda.

14 June: M23 rebels capture the eastern DRC town of Bunagana on the Ugandan border. Authorities in Kisoro close the border amid more clashes.

27 June: IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for 5 million CHF targeting 50,000 people for one year

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

Families fleeing violence in DRC are arriving in Uganda having experienced extreme hardship, hoping to reach safety. However, they’re finding the hardship compounded by insufficient shelter, water shortage, and lack of sanitation, forcing them to camp in the open.

Conflict in northern Kivu and Ituri provinces, eastern DRC, has been intensifying since late March 2022, triggering large-scale displacement of refugees into Uganda. By 26 May 2022, Uganda had received more than 49,332 new arrivals fleeing the violence.

Since 10 June, IFRC has seen further increases in people crossing the border due to escalation. Families have been forced to flee with limited or no possessions and are forced to camp on the streets, in schools, in markets and on open ground in the border towns of Bundibugyo and Bunagana.

Due to the sudden influx, not all arrivals have been registered as well, and although not confirmed, it is estimated they could number more than 100,000. This rapid influx has put tremendous pressure on basic social services in settlements where refugees are hosted, impacting education, food, shelter, health and nutrition centres, and water-sanitation-hygiene (WASH) infrastructure.

Incoming refugees are received at several ‘collection’ points, transit centres and reception centres across the country. They are registered and provided with basic protection services and humanitarian assistance pending their relocation to refugee settlements. And in addition to those registered at the camps, there are also many other refugees still living with host communities in Bundibugyo and Bunagana.