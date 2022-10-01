Uganda, Africa: Ebola Virus Disease Emergency Appeal No. MDRUG047

SITUATION OVERVIEW

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has been declared in Uganda. Without fast and effective measures to contain the outbreak, it could quickly spread throughout the country, causing illness and death on a devastating scale.

In a statement issued on 20 September 2022, the Ministry of Health of Uganda announced a positive case of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) which indicates an outbreak of the Sudan strain in the district of Mubende (130 km west of the capital, Kampala). The Ebola virus, part of the class of filoviridae, has multiple strains, of which the Zaire and Sudan strains are the most common. The Sudan virus disease (SUDV) is a severe, often fatal illness. Up to now, seven outbreaks caused by SUDV have been reported, four in Uganda (the last one in 2012) and three in Sudan. The estimated case fatality ratios of SUDV have varied from 41% to 100% in past outbreaks.

The index case – a 24-year-old man – sought care at the nearest health facility (St. Johns Medical Clinic in Katwe) on 14 September with a high fever, convulsions, blood-stained vomitus, and diarrhoea. He was initially managed for pneumonia before being referred to and isolated in the Mubende Regional Referral Hospital. While in the isolation unit, he developed a yellowing of the eyes, tea coloured urine and complained of abdominal pain. On 17 September, the patient was not showing any signs of improvement. The clinical team then decided to take a sample from the patient having suspected a viral haemorrhagic fever. The sample was received at the VHF laboratory at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) on 18 September, and the results were released on 19 September. The confirmed index case died early in the morning of 19 September, and a safe and dignified burial was conducted.

Through contact tracing efforts of the Ministry of Health and partners, more suspect cases were identified and tested, and as of 28 September, 31 cases had been confirmed through laboratory testing, while an additional 19 are considered probable cases (cases evaluated by a clinician or deceased, with an epidemiological link with a confirmed case, but without laboratory confirmation). Of the 50 cases (31 confirmed cases, 19 probable) reported as of 28 September, 24 are now deceased (6 confirmed cases, 18 probable - a case fatality rate of 48%). It must be noted that the index case (the first confirmed case) came into contact with several groups prior to being tested and confirmed for Ebola – in the community and with several health practitioners, among others. The time lapse up to the point the case was confirmed increases the risk of infection, given the lack of appropriate protective equipment and that no infection prevention measures were taken by those who had contact with the individual. For this reason, the current outbreak transmission tree has identified three clusters of cases, all related to the index case, with over 414 contacts spread across the country that must be immediately followed. The number of contacts will likely continue to increase, as more cases are confirmed, and new clusters emerge.

Ugandan authorities and partners are facing challenges in understanding the depth of the outbreak and containing the spread of the virus. The main challenge so far has been community reluctance and low risk perception (in some instances spiralling to violence) in accepting the recommendations and guidance provided by health practitioners and social mobilisers. Misinformation, mistrust and conspiracy theories have spread quickly across the affected districts. This is coupled with fears of the treatment centres and from healthcare workers’ overexposure to the virus. The other challenges are related to inadequate staffing, lack of infection prevention and control (IPC) at health facilities and Ebola treatment units (ETU), and the lack of isolation units and overall capacity to conduct safe and dignified burials.

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) is a key partner to Uganda’s Ministry of Health in response to epidemics (including Ebola). In this response, the Ministry of Health has tasked the National Society to provide support with contact tracing, community- based surveillance, risk communication and community engagement, as well as to increase the Ministry of Health’s capacities for ambulance services and conducting safe and dignified burials. Communities are key to ending Ebola. Only with their engagement and active participation will the outbreak be brought under control. The National Society has the technical expertise and a network of volunteers in the communities that can make a difference in stopping the spread of the outbreak thus saving numerous lives.

TARGETING

This Emergency Appeal aims to scale-up activities that are being carried out by the URCS to respond to the new and increasing caseload of EVD cases in the country. The URCS will target a total of 2.7 million people through a twin-track approach: 1) strengthen the response capacity in the districts that have confirmed positive cases (at the moment covering Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kasanda districts; but this may expand to newly affected areas); and 2) scale-up readiness in the most at-risk districts by mobilising stocks and training volunteers in the National Society core intervention sectors (as described in the planned operations section).