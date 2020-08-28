Uganda + 1 more
Uganda, Adjumani Refugee Settlement – August 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people
Summary
Older people, especially older refugees, remain one of the most at risk groups in Uganda both from COVID-19 and from pre-existing risks. Uganda hosts the third-largest refugee population in the world, and the largest in Africa. Therefore, to assess the needs of older refugees, HelpAge International conducted a rapid needs assessment in Adjumani Refugee Settlement in July. This refugee settlement is based in Northern Uganda on the border with South Sudan.
Key findings
57% of older people interviewed felt their access to health services had changed since the outbreak of COVID-19. This is alarming considering 85% of older people have at least one health condition.
74% of older people said their preferred method to receive COVID-19 related messaging was via the radio. This was followed by loudspeaker (67%) and word of mouth (45%).
Over 75% of the respondent could identify at least three methods to protect themselves from catching COVID-19.
The most mentioned methods were handwashing (99%), avoiding touching the face (76%) and social distancing and avoiding public gathering (75%).
40% of the respondents could not afford COVID-19 prevention materials such as face masks, soap, and sanitizers. 90% of the respondent saw food as their main priority and 57% reported having had to reduce the quantity of food eaten since the COVID-19 outbreak.