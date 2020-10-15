Uganda: Acute Food Insecurity Situation June - August 2020 and Projection for September 2020 - January 2021 and Acute Malnutrition Situation February 2020 - January 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis targeted different units of analysis: nine Karamoja districts, 11 refugee hosting districts and 14 refugee settlements, and 12 main municipalities (seven of which were elevated to city status with effect from July 1, 2020).

For the current period (June - August 2020), 23% of the analysed population (2.6 million people) is facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). 38% of the population is in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and 40% is in Minimal Acute Food Insecurity (IPC Phase 1). The population in IPC Phases 3 and 4 is employing Crisis coping strategies due to increasing food consumption gaps and reduced dietary diversity. In the current period, an estimated 1.5 million people in 14 refugee settlements and 11 hosting districts, (26% of the population analysed) are facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) and are in need of urgent action.

Out of the 1.5 million people in refugee camps and host communities classified in IPC Phase 3 or above, approximately 1 million reside in host communities (23% of the host community population analysed) , while nearly 500,000 are in refugee settlements, (32% of refugees in 14 refugee settlements.) For the projected period, (September 2020 - January 2021), 17% of the analysed population (2 million people) is expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). 40% of the population will likely be in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and 43% will likely be in Minimal Acute Food Insecurity (IPC Phase 1). In the projected period, an estimated 1.2 million people in 14 refugee settlements and 11 hosting districts are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) and are in need of urgent action.

The Acute Malnutrition analysis focused on nine districts in the Karamoja region, eight refugee hosting districts, and 11 refugee settlements. As per the current analysis, in the Karamoja region, one district (Moroto) is classified in Critical (IPC AMN Phase 4) and one district (Napak) is in Serious (IPC AMN Phase 3). Seven districts are classified in Alert (IPC AMN Phase 2). Meanwhile, in the refugee hosting districts, six districts are classified in Serious (IPC AMN Phase 3) and two districts in Alert (IPC AMN Phase 2) . As for the refugee settlements, five are classified in Alert (IPC AMN Phase 2), and six are in Acceptable (IPC AMN Phase 1), according to the IPC AMN scale.

Around 195,000 children are expected to be acutely malnourished during the course of 2020 in the Karamoja region, refugee hosting districts, as well as in refugee settlements. More than 25,000 of these children will be severely affected by acute malnutrition and almost 170,000 children will suffer from moderate acute malnutrition. Most of these children (more than 65% of the total number of children expected to be malnourished) reside in the refugee hosting districts.