07 May 2019

Uganda: 2018 Year End Report - Burundi Regional RRP (January - December 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 07 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.43 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In 2018, 3,831 new refugees from Burundi sought safety in Uganda, citing threats and abuses by members of the Imbonerakure militia, killings and enforced disappearances of family members as well as gang rape, torture and illegal detention as reasons for fleeing their country. Some specifically reported general insecurity, intimidation and abuses related to Burundi’s Constitutional Referendum, held on 17 May 2018.

In order to address growing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of refugee data used for fundraising, programming and assistance, the Government of Uganda and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) jointly launched in March a biometric verification of all refugees, with 1.15 million refugees identified as present in the country by October 2018 – compared to 1.4 million recorded in the previous Government refugee information management system (RIMS).

With ongoing influxes from neighbouring countries, the refugee population in Uganda continued to grow, with 1,190,922 individuals biometrically registered as refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 December 2018. Among them were 34,981 refugees from Burundi. Over 78 per cent reside in Uganda’s western settlement of Nakivale, with smaller numbers in Kampala (10 per cent), Kyaka II settlement (7.2 per cent), and Oruchinga settlement (4.2 per cent). No Burundian refugees have expressed an intention to return home.

Since the government revoked the prima facie status for Burundian asylum seekers in May 2017, the Refugee Eligibility Committee (REC), an inter-ministerial body, began conducting Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews. Processing delays created a backlog of RSD cases, with 4,256 Burundians awaiting RSD interviews at the end of 2018.

In line with the 2006 Refugee Act, Burundian refugees benefit from access to documentation and national services, freedom of movement, and right to work and establish businesses.

In the settlements, Burundian refugees received monthly food rations, household items and access to multi-sectoral services. They are allocated a plot of land for housing and farming. In urban areas, the most vulnerable receive targeted assistance from partners.

Building on existing complaint mechanisms, in October 2018 partners launched an inter-agency Feedback, Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) to improve two-way communication with refugees and enhance accountability to affected populations.

In line with the Grand Bargain’s commitment to improve joint and impartial needs assessments, an inter-agency multi-sector needs assessment of refugee and host communities was carried out from March to July in 12 refugeehosting districts and 30 refugee settlements. The findings, reviewed by a joint analysis taskforce, were extensively used to inform the 2019-2020 RRP.

With only 22 per cent of funding received in 2018, RRP partners continued to face enormous challenges in stabilising existing programmes and meeting minimum standards of service provision, let alone investing in longterm and more sustainable interventions. Notably, severe underfunding compromised the quality of child protection, education and water and sanitation services and limited the capacity to fully support prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), environmental protection, support resilience of host communities, and permanent community infrastructure.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.