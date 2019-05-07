Uganda: 2018 Year End Report - Burundi Regional RRP (January - December 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In 2018, 3,831 new refugees from Burundi sought safety in Uganda, citing threats and abuses by members of the Imbonerakure militia, killings and enforced disappearances of family members as well as gang rape, torture and illegal detention as reasons for fleeing their country. Some specifically reported general insecurity, intimidation and abuses related to Burundi’s Constitutional Referendum, held on 17 May 2018.

In order to address growing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of refugee data used for fundraising, programming and assistance, the Government of Uganda and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) jointly launched in March a biometric verification of all refugees, with 1.15 million refugees identified as present in the country by October 2018 – compared to 1.4 million recorded in the previous Government refugee information management system (RIMS).

With ongoing influxes from neighbouring countries, the refugee population in Uganda continued to grow, with 1,190,922 individuals biometrically registered as refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 December 2018. Among them were 34,981 refugees from Burundi. Over 78 per cent reside in Uganda’s western settlement of Nakivale, with smaller numbers in Kampala (10 per cent), Kyaka II settlement (7.2 per cent), and Oruchinga settlement (4.2 per cent). No Burundian refugees have expressed an intention to return home.

Since the government revoked the prima facie status for Burundian asylum seekers in May 2017, the Refugee Eligibility Committee (REC), an inter-ministerial body, began conducting Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews. Processing delays created a backlog of RSD cases, with 4,256 Burundians awaiting RSD interviews at the end of 2018.

In line with the 2006 Refugee Act, Burundian refugees benefit from access to documentation and national services, freedom of movement, and right to work and establish businesses.

In the settlements, Burundian refugees received monthly food rations, household items and access to multi-sectoral services. They are allocated a plot of land for housing and farming. In urban areas, the most vulnerable receive targeted assistance from partners.

Building on existing complaint mechanisms, in October 2018 partners launched an inter-agency Feedback, Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) to improve two-way communication with refugees and enhance accountability to affected populations.

In line with the Grand Bargain’s commitment to improve joint and impartial needs assessments, an inter-agency multi-sector needs assessment of refugee and host communities was carried out from March to July in 12 refugeehosting districts and 30 refugee settlements. The findings, reviewed by a joint analysis taskforce, were extensively used to inform the 2019-2020 RRP.

With only 22 per cent of funding received in 2018, RRP partners continued to face enormous challenges in stabilising existing programmes and meeting minimum standards of service provision, let alone investing in longterm and more sustainable interventions. Notably, severe underfunding compromised the quality of child protection, education and water and sanitation services and limited the capacity to fully support prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), environmental protection, support resilience of host communities, and permanent community infrastructure.