07 May 2019

Uganda: 2018 End of Year Report - The Democratic Republic of the Congo - Regional Refugee Response Plan (January - December 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 07 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.6 MB)

Situation Overview

In 2018, 119,919 new refugees from the DRC sought safety in Uganda. In order to address growing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of refugee data used for programming and assistance, as well as fundraising, the Government of Uganda and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency jointly launched in March 2018 a biometric verification of all refugees, including for Congolese, with 1.15 million refugees identified as present in the country by October 2018.

As of 31 December 2018, there were 312,691 biometrically registered as refugees and asylum seekers refugees from the DRC. About 88 per cent continued to live in settlements in western and southwestern Uganda, namely in Kyangwali (27 per cent), Kyaka II (24 per cent), Rwamwanja (20 per cent) and Nakivale (16 per cent), with smaller numbers in Kampala (6 per cent) and Uganda’s northern settlements of Lobule (1.6 per cent) and Rhino camp (1.2 per cent).

The Government of Uganda continued to grant refugee status to Congolese on a prima facie basis.
In line with the 2006 Refugee Act, refugees enjoyed freedom of movement, the right to work and establish businesses, the right to documentation and equal access to national services.

Response partners continued to provide all new arrivals with reception assistance at entry points and collection centres, as well as relocation to settlements. The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) continued to undertake registration and documentation of refugees.

In the settlements, refugees continued to receive monthly food rations, household items and access to health care, education, water and sanitation, and protection services. New arrivals were allocated a plot of land for housing and farming gazetted by the Government for refugee use. In urban areas, the most vulnerable received targeted assistance from partners.

In October 2018 partners launched an inter-agency Feedback, Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) to improve two-way communication with refugees and enhance accountability to affected populations. The development of the Uganda National Integrated Health Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities (2019-2024), began in 2018 to bridge humanitarian and development programming, based on the Uganda Health Sector’s medium term strategic directions.

An inter-agency multi-sector needs assessment of refugee and host communities was carried out from March to July 2018 in 12 refugee-hosting districts and 30 refugee settlements. The findings, reviewed by a joint analysis taskforce, were extensively used to inform the 2019-2020 RRP.

With only 38 per cent of funding received in 2018, partners continued to face enormous challenges in stabilizing existing programmes and meeting minimum standards of service provision, let alone investing in long-term and more sustainable interventions. Notably, severe underfunding compromised the quality of child protection, education and water and sanitation services and limited the capacity to fully support prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), environmental protection, support resilience of host communities, and permanent community infrastructure.

