Two suspected Ebola patients isolated in Bundibugyo

By LONGINO MUHINDO

Two people who presented what looked like signs and symptoms of Ebola have been transferred to an Isolation Unit at Bundibugyo Heath Centre IV.

“Blood samples have been taken to Kampala awaiting results,” Bundibugyo District Health Officer, Mr Majidu Bagonza told the District Ebola Preparedness Team during a meeting at the district headquarters on Friday.

Mr Bagonza said they are still looking for two Congolese who are said to have attended the burial of an Ebola patient who died at Kasenyi on the shores of Lake Albert in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and are said to have crossed to Ngamba Sub-county in Bundibugyo District.

“We received information from our colleagues in Ntoroko District on Wednesday that two Congolese have entered Bundibugyo. We are still following up on them such that they don’t infect our people,” Mr Bagonza said.

Bundibugyo District being at the Uganda-DR Congo border, is among the districts on high alert following the outbreak of the disease in the neighbouring country because of its porous borders.

The District Health Inspector, Mr Ismail Mbakania said the district Ebola Preparedness Team is mobilising and sensitising the community on the preventive measures of the deadly disease.

The district authorities have resolved to establish a toll free line at the district headquarters and an emergency line at the district’s main hospital.

The district authorities have also set up hand-washing facilities at the screening centres along the border points of Busunga and Butogo.

Recent outbreak

In 2007, Ebola outbreak struck Bundibugyo District affecting over 176 people, killing 36 people including five health workers.