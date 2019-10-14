14 Oct 2019

Two perish in Kasese mudslide

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original

By Joel Kaguta

Two people have been reported dead following torrential rains that triggered mudslides in Kyambarwa village, Mahango Sub-county in Kasese District on Monday morning.

The deceased, Winnie Biira, 18, and Patience Kabugo, 15, died after a rock hit a house they were sleeping in.

They were both primary seven candidates at Nyamisule Primary School.

Eric Maathe Muhasa, the Sub County chairperson says the girls were asleep when one side of their bedroom wall collapsed. He says this was due to pressure exerted by the heaps of mud following a heavy downpour that started at 6:00am and lasted for more than five hours.

Two other family members including their mother Misulence Bakalhania, survived narrowly as they were sleeping in another room.

Nyamutidi Baluku, a neighbour who rushed to the scene shortly after hearing an alarm says it was impossible to save the girls as they were already buried under the rubble. However, the search and rescue mission is still ongoing.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.