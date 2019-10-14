Two perish in Kasese mudslide

By Joel Kaguta

Two people have been reported dead following torrential rains that triggered mudslides in Kyambarwa village, Mahango Sub-county in Kasese District on Monday morning.

The deceased, Winnie Biira, 18, and Patience Kabugo, 15, died after a rock hit a house they were sleeping in.

They were both primary seven candidates at Nyamisule Primary School.

Eric Maathe Muhasa, the Sub County chairperson says the girls were asleep when one side of their bedroom wall collapsed. He says this was due to pressure exerted by the heaps of mud following a heavy downpour that started at 6:00am and lasted for more than five hours.

Two other family members including their mother Misulence Bakalhania, survived narrowly as they were sleeping in another room.

Nyamutidi Baluku, a neighbour who rushed to the scene shortly after hearing an alarm says it was impossible to save the girls as they were already buried under the rubble. However, the search and rescue mission is still ongoing.